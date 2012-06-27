* Sare says focused on business, selling non-strategic assets

* Trading in shares suspended twice during day

MEXICO CITY, June 27 Shares of Mexican homebuilder Sare closed up sharply on Wednesday after reports that the company could be up for sale.

Sare, Mexico's third largest homebuilder, did not deny it could be sold but said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange it did not provide any information to website www.fundsamerica.com, which first published the report.

The website reported that Boston-based Beamonte Investments had plans to acquire the company for more than $100 million. Neither Beamonte nor Sare returned calls seeking comment.

Shares of Sare closed 19.13 percent higher at 1.37 pesos per share. The company, which specializes in urban housing, reported revenue of 402 million pesos ($29.43 million) in the first quarter of 2012.

Sare said in the statement that it is focused on the operation of its business and selling non-strategic assets to reduce debt.

Earlier on Wednesday, trading in Sare's shares was briefly suspended twice, a standard procedure from the Mexican stock exchange whenever shares show very sharp increases or declines with no apparent cause.