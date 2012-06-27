* Sare says focused on business, selling non-strategic
assets
* Trading in shares suspended twice during day
MEXICO CITY, June 27 Shares of Mexican
homebuilder Sare closed up sharply on Wednesday after reports
that the company could be up for sale.
Sare, Mexico's third largest homebuilder, did not
deny it could be sold but said in a statement to the Mexican
stock exchange it did not provide any information to website
www.fundsamerica.com, which first published the report.
The website reported that Boston-based Beamonte Investments
had plans to acquire the company for more than $100 million.
Neither Beamonte nor Sare returned calls seeking comment.
Shares of Sare closed 19.13 percent higher at 1.37 pesos per
share. The company, which specializes in urban housing, reported
revenue of 402 million pesos ($29.43 million) in the first
quarter of 2012.
Sare said in the statement that it is focused on the
operation of its business and selling non-strategic assets to
reduce debt.
Earlier on Wednesday, trading in Sare's shares was briefly
suspended twice, a standard procedure from the Mexican stock
exchange whenever shares show very sharp increases or declines
with no apparent cause.