SE Asia Stocks-Subdued; global factors dampen risk appetite
By Chris Thomas
June 6 Southeast Asian stock markets, except
Vietnam, were sluggish on Tuesday, taking a cue from Asian peers
that fell as global risk appetite dampened amid escalating
tensions in the Middle East and ahead of key events later this
week.
Asian shares pulled back from a two-year high hit on Monday,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
falling 0.2 percent in early trade.
Oil prices extended losses from the previous session ov