BRIEF-Rongan Property's 2016 net profit up, Q1 surges
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Scotiabank, Mexico's seventh largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday it would invest 3.6 billion pesos ($268.00 million) in Mexico over the next five years to improve operations and expand its distribution network.
In a statement to Mexico's bourse, the bank, a unit of Canada's No. 3 lender, said it would also boost its energy project lending to projects worth up to $10 billion over the next five years.
(1 US dollar = 13.4327 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper)
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore on Wednesday launched a S$1 billion ($717.31 million) fund to invest in companies with strong intellectual property profiles as part of a government push to establish the city-state as a global IP centre.