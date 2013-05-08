MEXICO CITY May 8 Despite having some of the
world's biggest shale gas reserves, Mexico imports about a third
of its gas needs and, in the absence of major reform, risks
further dependence on outside energy supplies, the country's
energy minister said Wednesday.
"We need to enter into a new era of making the most of our
non-conventional resources," Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said at an
energy conference in Mexico City. "We have prospective shale gas
resources that rank us fourth globally, but we are far from
taking advantage of this potential."
Mexico has an estimated 681 trillion cubic feet of
recoverable shale gas resources in deposits that may contain
rich pockets of both natural gas and oil, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration data.
At the end of April, Mexico's state oil and gas monopoly
Pemex announced its first ever production of shale gas
from a test well in the country's northern Burgos basin, just
across the border from Texas. The company said the Chucla 1 well
produces 1.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, as well
as 24 barrels per day of crude oil and other condensates.
The company said it showed that the Eagle Ford geological
formation in south Texas extends into northeastern Mexico.
In the United States, Eagle Ford shale gas and oil
production has been booming in recent years.
Pemex plans to drill a total of 10 shale test wells this
year as the company continues to study its reserves.
"Shale fields involve drilling thousands of wells, the use
of the best technology as well as non-potable water supplies
found at great depths," said Coldwell.
He said Mexico ran the risk of becoming a net importer of
energy by 2016, without reforms.
President Enrique Pena Nieto has promised sweeping energy
reforms later this year that aim to lure more private investment
and boost production at Pemex.