MEXICO CITY Two federal policemen were killed in a shootout at Mexico City's airport on Monday, sending panicked passengers into hiding in a sign of encroaching violence in the country's capital.

"There has been a shooting here in the Terminal 2. As a result of this incident, two federal policemen lost their lives and another injured person has been taken to the hospital. We still don't know why the shooting happened," Jorge Gomez, a spokesman for the airport told Milenio Television.

"Arrivals and departures have not been affected and everything else is operating normally in the terminal," he said.

Witnesses heard over a dozen shots fired and security cordoned off the area around the incident, Milenio reported.

Local police could not immediately confirm the reports, and it was not clear who was responsible for the attacks.

Mexico City has seen relatively low murder rates compared to the rest of the country, where drug violence has killed around 55,000 people in the past five and half years.

But attacks have been creeping into the capital and its surrounding neighborhoods, with more than 300 gangland killings last year.