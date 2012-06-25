MEXICO CITY, June 25 Two people were killed in a shootout at Mexico City's airport on Monday morning, local media reported.

Milenio television said witnesses heard over a dozen shots fired and that security had cordoned off the area around the incident. One person was also wounded, Milenio said.

Local police could not immediately confirm the reports, and it was not clear who was responsible for the attacks.

An airport spokesman said Terminal 2 of the airport - where media said the shooting took place - was operating normally with no flights canceled. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Veronica Gomez; Editiing by Vicki Allen)