* Shootout happened between federal policemen
* Murder rates in capital have been below Mexican average
(Updates with details of suspects in shooting)
MEXICO CITY, June 25 Three policemen died in a
shootout with two other officers suspected of drug trafficking
at Mexico City's airport on Monday, as panicked travelers
scrambled for cover in the busy facility.
The shootout occurred when three federal officers approached
the two suspects in the airport's Terminal 2, which handles
international and domestic flights. Two agents were killed at
the terminal and another later died of his injuries in hospital.
More than a dozen shots were heard, Milenio Television
reported. Television footage showed a body lying on the floor of
the terminal in what appeared to be a publicly accessible area
of the airport.
The suspects, who remain at large, are believed to be part
of a larger group of officials involved in a cocaine ring,
Mexico's security ministry said in a statement.
Airport spokesman Jorge Gomez told Milenio that aircraft
departures and arrivals continued normally after the incident.
Mexico City has seen relatively low murder rates compared to
the rest of the country, where drug violence has killed around
55,000 people in the past five and half years.
But attacks have been creeping up in the capital and its
surrounding neighborhoods, with more than 300 gangland killings
recorded last year.
Mexico's airports and ports are busy areas for drug
smugglers. So far this year federal police have seized more than
440 pounds (200 kilograms) of cocaine at the capital's airport,
double the amount taken there last year.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg, Simon Gardner and Veronica Gomez;
Editing by Eric Walsh and Paul Simao)