* Calderon says Mexico and U.S. must keep fighting together
* 12 Mexican officers detained over shooting
* U.S. says supporting Mexican investigation
By Lizbeth Diaz and Ioan Grillo
MEXICO CITY, Aug 28 President Felipe Calderon
promised on Tuesday to get to the bottom of how two U.S.
officials were shot at by federal police officers, allegedly in
plain clothes, while heading to a Mexican marine base.
Speaking alongside the U.S. ambassador in Mexico, Calderon
said the shooting incident should not hinder bilateral efforts
to fight Mexico's violent drug cartels.
"We can't allow these things to happen, whether it is
because of negligence, lack of training, lack of trust or
complicity," Calderon said.
"Fighting organized crime and drug trafficking is a job that
the Mexican government cannot do alone. It is a problem we must
fight together."
The U.S. officials were driving a bullet proof Toyota van
with diplomatic plates when they came under attack last Friday
morning. A Mexican marine captain was also in the vehicle.
A Mexican official close to the investigation who asked not
be identified said the three were within a few miles of the
marine base when they were shot at by men in civilian clothes.
They tried to drive away but were attacked by assailants in
several other vehicles who managed to shoot out the van's tires
and back window, the official said.
Mexican marines, soldiers and federal police arrived at the
scene and detained 12 officers over the incident.
A judge ruled on Monday that the detained officers be held
in custody for 40 days pending the investigation.
In their initial statements, the police claimed they
confused the U.S. officials for criminals, but the government is
also investigating whether it was a deliberate attack.
"We are going to follow all the lines of investigation
necessary, everything that comes up in the probe," said Mexico's
federal attorney general Marisela Morales.
There have been many cases in which Mexican police officers
have been prosecuted for working with drug cartels.
The U.S. employees were taken to a Mexico City hospital in
stable condition following the attack but their whereabouts on
Tuesday were unclear.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said the
United States was working with Mexico in the case. "I'm not
going to get ahead of the investigation. I think we're going to
wait and see what that concludes."
U.S. officials have declined to identify which agency or
department the Americans worked for, simply calling them embassy
employees.
Major U.S. agencies including the CIA, FBI and Drug
Enforcement Administration operate out of the embassy in Mexico
City.
Under the "Merida Initiative" which began in 2008, U.S.
agents have trained Mexican police and soldiers to help them
with Calderon's offensive against traffickers. Washington has
also supplied Mexico with equipment including Black Hawk
helicopters and surveillance gear.
Much of the training and hardware has gone to the marines,
an elite force that operates out of Mexico's Navy Ministry and
has captured or killed several major drug traffickers.
However, the United States has also trained the federal
police, whose officers were allegedly involved in the attack.
During Calderon's six-year offensive against cartels, there
have been more than 55,000 drug related murders. More than 3,000
police and soldiers have died, although many were involved with
the gangs.
Incoming president Enrique Pena Nieto will take power in
December and has promised to radically reduce the rate of
murder, kidnapping and extortion by the cartels.