* Dozen police officers to be held for 40 days
* Gunmen dressed in plainclothes
* CIA officers were on training mission
By Ioan Grillo
TRES MARIAS, Mexico, Aug 29 Two U.S. officials
shot and wounded by Mexican federal police just south of the
capital were CIA officers, security sources say, and the attack
could badly hurt U.S.-Mexico cooperation in a war against drug
cartels if found to be a deliberate ambush.
The pair of experienced officers were on their way to a
Mexican Marine base on Friday, working with local authorities on
a training mission, when federal police riddled their armored
van bearing diplomatic plates with bullets.
The men, traveling with a Mexican Marine captain, were
wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment, though their
injuries were not life threatening. Television footage showed
the vehicle strafed with bullet marks, its tires and rear window
shot out.
A dozen federal police officers detained and questioned over
the attack have been ordered held in custody for 40 days, and in
initial statements to federal prosecutors they claimed they
confused the Americans for criminals.
However, eyewitnesses at a bend in the road outside the
small town of Tres Marias told Reuters the gunmen were dressed
in plain clothes and carried rifles. They said they pursued the
Americans firing from unmarked cars trying to box them in and on
foot -- a classic style of gangland hits in Mexico.
"We had no idea at all they were police. They looked like
criminals," said one woman who witnessed the incident but asked
not to be named for fear of repercussions.
Witnesses said the CIA driver made impressive evasive
maneuvers which likely saved their lives, and they believe they
heard hundreds of bullets fired, estimating the incident lasted
around six minutes.
One media report said shell casings from AK-47s, which are
not used by Mexican police and are a weapon of choice for drug
cartel members, were found at the scene, which could suggest the
police were working in tandem with gangs.
Tres Marias is close to the city of Cuernavaca, a weekend
retreat that has been badly hit by drug violence in recent
years. In 2009, Mexican Marines shot dead leading cartel boss
Arturo Beltran Leyva, alias "The Beard," in Cuernavaca based on
information from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
U.S. and Mexican officials are probing last week's incident
to ascertain whether it was a mix-up, or more sinister.
A Mexican official close to the investigation who asked not
be identified said the CIA officers were within a few miles of
the Marine base when they were shot by the men in civilian
clothes.
The CIA declined to comment on the incident.
One U.S. official familiar with inquiries into the incident
said that there are a "whole lot of unanswered questions" and
that future dealings between the United States and Mexico could
be seriously affected if the United States concludes that a
major cover-up is going on.
DELIBERATE AMBUSH?
Mexico's police services have been plagued by cases of
corruption and officers working for hire for cartels in recent
years, amid a surge in violence that poses a major challenge for
incoming President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Roadside shootings have been a feature of the violence
linked to drug gangs that has overshadowed President Felipe
Calderon's six years in office. Gangs have been known to set up
fake military checkpoints to ambush rivals.
Last year, two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
agents were shot by hitmen on a major Mexican highway. One of
the agents died.
Calderon promised on Tuesday to get to the bottom of how the
pair were shot by federal police officers.
Speaking alongside the U.S. ambassador in Mexico, Calderon
said the shooting incident should not hinder bilateral efforts
to fight Mexico's violent drug cartels.
"We can't allow these things to happen, whether it is
because of negligence, lack of training, lack of trust or
complicity," Calderon said.
Major U.S. agencies including the CIA, FBI and Drug
Enforcement Administration operate out of the embassy in Mexico
City.
Under the "Merida Initiative" which began in 2008, U.S.
agents have trained Mexican police and soldiers to help them
with Calderon's war on traffickers. Washington has also supplied
Mexico with equipment including Black Hawk helicopters and
surveillance gear.
Much of the training and hardware has gone to the Marines,
an elite force that operates out of Mexico's Navy Ministry and
has captured or killed several major drug traffickers. However,
the United States has also trained the federal police.
During Calderon's six-year offensive against cartels, there
have been more than 55,000 drug-related murders. More than 3,000
police and soldiers have died, although many were involved with
the gangs.