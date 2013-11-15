MEXICO CITY Nov 15 Mexican frozen food company Sigma Alimentos, part of Mexican conglomerate Alfa's on Friday filed a request for a public offering, Mexico's bourse said in a statement on Friday.

Sigma sells well-known brands of meat such as Fud and Nochebuena.

The company said on Thursday it had launched a 695 million euro ($932 million) takeover bid for Spanish meat processor Campofrio at a price analysts said could tempt its leading shareholder to sell.

Sigma secured commitments from shareholders with 44.5 percent of Campofrio - a household name in Spain - meaning that it now needs to persuade China's Shuanghui International Holdings to part with its 37 percent stake in the firm.