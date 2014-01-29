MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Sigma Alimentos, the Mexican
frozen food company, said on Wednesday the European Commission
had approved its bid to share ownership of Spain's Campofrio
Food Group with China's Shuanghui International
Holdings, and was awaiting final approval from Spain's regulator
over the tie-up.
Under the deal, Sigma will join its 45 percent stake in
Campofrio with Shuanghui's 37 percent holding and launch a
raised 6.9-euros-a-share bid for the remaining stock, which will
be delisted from the Madrid stock exchange.
Sigma, which has recently been buying up more shares in
Campofrio, is owned by conglomerate Alfa, which in
November said it plans to list Sigma.
Sigma said Chinese regulators still need to sign off on the
deal.
Alfa shares were up 2.6 percent at 37.45 pesos ($2.80) in
early afternoon trading.