MEXICO CITY, April 14 Carlos Slim plans to merge
two of his energy units into one entity, Carso Oil & Gas,
according to an advisory posted in a government gazette on
Tuesday, as the Mexican telecoms billionaire seeks to benefit
from a major sector overhaul.
Shareholders of the subsidiaries voted in February to merge
Carso Infraestructura, Construccion y Perforacion and Condumex
Perforaciones into Carso Oil & Gas, the advisory said.
Carso Infraestructura, Construccion y Perforacion and
Condumex Perforaciones were originally spun off in October from
subsidiaries of Slim's industrial conglomerate, Grupo Carso
.
A spokesman for Slim was not immediately available to
comment.
Mexico last year finalized a major overhaul of its energy
sector, ending the state monopoly held by state-owned oil
company Pemex and opening the sector up to attract
private investment.
In an interview last year, Slim spoke positively of the
energy reform, saying the sector required much more investment
but did not detail his own plans.
Carso Oil & Gas will have about 1.2 billion pesos ($78.59
million) in capital after the deal.
($1 = 15.2685 pesos)
