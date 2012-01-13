MEXICO CITY Tycoon Carlos Slim and U.S. television host Larry King are in "advanced talks" that could lead to a media venture between the two, a close aide to the Mexican businessman told Reuters.

Arturo Elias Ayub, Slim's chief spokesman, said on Friday that the pair had been working on the plan for a few months, although he declined to give further details. The venture could possibly be announced in the first quarter.

"There are advanced talks between the Slim group and Larry's group," Elias Ayub said. "At the right time, if this comes through, we will announce what it is about."

Slim has been blocked from offering television by the Mexican government but is boosting the profile of his web-streaming operation, arousing the ire of rivals during the Pan American Games by streaming competition live.

He has also taken a stake in content for the first time, with the purchase of digital media firm DLA, operator of RushHD and the Concert Channel.

Slim struck up a friendship with King when the world's richest man invited the broadcaster to speak at his 2010 annual gathering, where guests share their views with thousands of students, many of whom enjoy a scholarship from one of Slim's charitable foundations.

King has visited Slim several times in Mexico City, where the tycoon has hosted long dinners accompanied by mezcal shots, according to others present, and has taken King on private visits to his vast art collection.

Last year, King and his wife were invited to host the inauguration of Slim's flashy Soumaya museum before 1,500 guests in the capital. The venue holds more than 60,000 art pieces, including one of the world's most extensive collections of Auguste Rodin sculptures. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)