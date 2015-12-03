By Christine Murray
MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim said on Thursday he will not give away his family's shares
to charity like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Earlier this week, Zuckerberg announced he would donate 99
percent of his Facebook shares, currently worth about $45
billion, to a new philanthropic project he will run with his
wife.
When asked if he planned to give away his family's shares in
his companies to his foundations, Slim said no, though he added
his charitable projects do not have budget limits.
"Foundations do not solve poverty," he added, saying that
employment is the key to eradicating poverty.
"Employment requires that companies invest, so we don't need
to give away companies, we need to create companies."
Slim, speaking at an event in Mexico City, said that
Zuckerberg's plan was "very good," but that governments already
have the resources to address poverty and education issues.
"It's a problem of management and efficiency," he added.
Slim, whose companies include telecoms giant America Movil,
has given his foundations multi-billion dollar endowments, but
he did not name a figure for how much money he has donated.
"We see projects and results, we are not counting chilies,"
he said.
