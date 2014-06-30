MEXICO CITY, June 30 Mexico's telecoms regulator
has found that tycoon Carlos Slim's fixed-line phone company
Telmex and pay-television provider Dish Mexico have undisclosed
economic links that may breach anti-trust rules, a newspaper
reported on Monday.
Slim dominates Mexico's phone and Internet markets through
Telmex's parent, America Movil, but the terms of
Telmex's concession prevent the company from offering TV,
mindful that the billionaire could crush competitors.
If the regulator, the Federal Telecommunications Institute
(IFT), found that Telmex is in breach of its concession, it
could fine the company.
Dish Mexico, which is backed by Mexico's MVS Comunicaciones
and Colorado-based EchoStar Corp, has drawn millions of
customers, many from Televisa, the No. 1 Mexican
broadcaster, which offers pay TV, Internet and phone services.
Telmex and Dish have had a deal to print a single bill for
shared services, but El Financiero said the IFT has decided
there is evidence of a tie-up between the two that goes further.
"The alliance between Dish Mexico Holdings and its
subsidiaries with Telmex ... has an economic aim of giving
Telmex influence over Dish Mexico's business, allowing the two
companies to coordinate the behavior and decision making of Dish
Mexico in the market," the newspaper said, citing a report it
said was sent to both companies and dated May 21.
El Financiero said the two companies had 30 working days to
respond, a time period that ends this week.
IFT declined to comment on the report. Spokesmen for Telmex
and MVS also declined to comment.
Televisa's satellite TV business Sky has faced tough
competition from Dish Mexico, which offers its most basic
package at less than half the price of a similar Sky package.
Televisa and other rivals have complained for years that the
partnership between Telmex and Dish Mexico is improper.
Telmex has notified investors of an option to buy a stake in
Dish since 2009, according to regulatory filings.
In 2011, Reuters reported that Mexico's competition watchdog
had opened a probe to see whether the accord between Telmex and
Dish was an illegal, backdoor entry to the television market.
The probe has been handed over to the IFT, a new regulator
created last year.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing
