MEXICO CITY, June 30 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator has found that Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone
company, Telmex, and pay-television provider Dish Mexico have
undisclosed economic links that might breach anti-trust rules,
newspaper El Financiero said on Monday.
Slim dominates Mexico's phone and Internet markets through
Telmex parent America Movil, but the terms of Telmex's
concession prevent the company from offering TV.
If regulator Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT)
found that Telmex breached its concession, it could impose a
fine on the company.
Dish Mexico, which is backed by Mexico's MVS Comunicaciones
and Colorado-based EchoStar Corp, has drawn millions of
customers, many from Groupo Televisa SAB, the No. 1
Mexican broadcaster, which offers pay TV, Internet and phone
services.
Telmex and Dish have had a deal to print a single bill for
shared services, but El Financiero said the IFT has decided
there is evidence of a tie-up between the two that goes further.
"The alliance between Dish Mexico Holdings and its
subsidiaries with Telmex ... has an economic aim of giving
Telmex influence over Dish Mexico's business, allowing the two
companies to coordinate the behavior and decision making of Dish
Mexico in the market," the newspaper said, citing a report it
said was sent to both companies and dated May 21.
El Financiero said the two had 30 working days to respond, a
time period that ends this week.
In a statement, Dish denied it had such links with Telmex.
"Telmex is not a partner, it is not a shareholder, it has no
executives nor any other mechanism of influence over the
management of Dish," the company said.
Telmex and IFT declined to comment on the report.
Televisa's satellite TV business, Sky, has faced tough
competition from Dish Mexico, which offers its most basic
package for less than half the price of a similar Sky package.
Televisa and other rivals have complained for years that the
partnership between Telmex and Dish Mexico is improper.
Telmex has notified investors of an option to buy a stake in
Dish since 2009, according to regulatory filings.
In 2011, Reuters reported that Mexico's competition watchdog
had opened a probe to see whether the accord between Telmex and
Dish was an illegal, backdoor entry to the television market.
The investigation has been handed to the IFT, a new
regulator created last year.
