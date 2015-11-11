By Christine Murray
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Carlos Slim's brother
interrogated leftist rebels for Mexico's intelligence agency
while his eldest son often hands out a biographical novel about
Leon Trotsky as a gift, according to a new book on the tycoon
who was long the world's richest man.
The biography, by far the most comprehensive written on
Slim, seeks to show how the Mexico City businessman navigated
local politics to become the world's richest man in a country
where almost half the population lives in poverty.
Author Diego Enrique Osorno, a former reporter on the
country's drug war for a Mexican national newspaper, spent more
than seven years working on the book, which included three
recent interviews with the telecoms magnate. However, it was not
authorized by Slim.
It is currently available only in Spanish.
Osorno compares Slim's three sons, who now run most of his
businesses. The youngest, deeply Catholic Patrick, part-financed
a film about the 1920s Cristero War, which pitted the heirs of
post-revolutionary Mexico against the Church, and was part of a
group that tried to start a new conservative political party.
In contrast, his Formula One-loving eldest son Carlos likes
to give away a novel about the assassination of exiled Russian
Communist leader Trotsky in Mexico in 1940.
Middle son Marco Antonio, Chairman of Slim's bank Grupo
Financiero Inbursa and board member of BlackRock
Inc., is the most discreet, and was frequently praised
for his acuity by Slim in his interviews, Osorno said.
Slim's son-in-law and spokesman Arturo Elias said Carlos Jr
gives away many books, particularly Dale Carnegie's self-help
tome "How to stop worrying and start living". Elias said the
family is not attached to a political party.
Osorno chronicles the family history, recounting how Slim's
late wife was a cousin of Lebanese Presidents Bashir and Amin
Gemayel and how his immigrant father arrived in Mexico from
Lebanon to build his own sizeable business.
Through freedom of information requests, he documents how
Slim's brother Julian interrogated suspected leftist insurgents
for Mexico's former intelligence agency DFS.
Elias confirmed Julian worked at the DFS in the legal
department. He did not know if he was involved in
interrogations.
And Osorno recounts the ups and downs of Slim's
relationships with industry titans such as Cemex's
Lorenzo Zambrano and Grupo Televisa Chairman Emilio
Azcarraga.
Slim, 75, got along with the fellow tycoons until they
stepped into his telecoms domain, as Zambrano and Azcarraga both
did. The gradual souring of ties with Televisa culminated in
Slim stopping advertising with the broadcaster in 2011.
(Editing by Dave Graham, Simon Gardner and Frances Kerry)