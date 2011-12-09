* Slim is offering free web streaming
* Competitors complain move is illegal, dent interests
By Cyntia Barrera Diaz
Dec 8 Mexico's telecom regulator is looking into
free web streaming from companies owned by Carlos Slim which has
drawn complaints from broadcasters who claim the tycoon is
illegally taking away their viewership.
Slim's Uno Noticias, a web-based channel with sports talk
shows and newscasts, has been increasing its offer in recent
months, including the two-week transmission of the Pan-American
Games in October, hosted in Guadalajara in western Mexico.
"We are analyzing this. The debate is going to be a lot of
fun, entertaining. A philosophic debate if you will," Mony de
Swaan, head of telecom watchdog Cofetel, told Reuters on
Thursday.
The case has stirred concerns among Televisa
and TV Azteca, which hold a near
duopoly of the Mexican broadcast television market.
Both companies have been expanding into Slim's phone turf
and could further strengthen their ties if competition
regulators give the green light to Televisa's proposed
acquisition of half of Iusacell, a cellphone company owned by TV
Azteca's boss, Ricardo Salinas.
Until Cofetel determines if Uno Noticias' streaming is legal
or not, the Slim-owned company can continue to stream shows, De
Swaan said. The Cofetel analysis could take several weeks.
Slim's spokesman could not immediately comment on the
matter. His spokespeople have said in the past that Uno Noticas'
streaming over the Internet is not television broadcasting,
therefore there is no breach of their current concession.
WINDOW OPENS ON TV ENTRY
Slim, the world's richest person, according to Forbes, was
denied entry into the television market in May. But a November
appeal granted by a judge against the ban has opened a window to
potentially overturn the decision from the Communications and
Transport ministry to change Slim's Telmex concession and allow
the new service.
Companies like Netflix and Maxcom
Telecomunicaciones are offering online video and
live television rental services in Mexico, a move that did not
require a permit from the government.
Cofetel is also evaluating whether it will proceed with
auctions for up to two new digital television networks in the
country.
A Cofetel-sponsored consultation that ended this week
brought in comments and suggestions from 460 participants about
how the TV auctions should be carried. Broadcasters, potential
investors, analysts and the general public pitched in their
opinions.
De Swaan said the auctions could probably be discussed by
Cofetel's five-member board in January. Based on similar
auctions in Mexico, a process like this could take up to 18
months to conclude and name winners.
However, if the Cofetel board concludes that there are no
conditions that merit the auctions, the process could be sent to
the backburner.