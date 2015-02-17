BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and his family reduced their exposure to Argentine energy company YPF last year, selling just over 10 million shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
The businessman, his family and their companies now directly and indirectly hold 22,070,000 YPF shares, equivalent to a 5.6 percent stake, down from 8.2 percent in their last filing a year earlier. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* CDK Global reports third quarter results and updates FY 2017 outlook