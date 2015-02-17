MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and his family reduced their exposure to Argentine energy company YPF last year, selling just over 10 million shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The businessman, his family and their companies now directly and indirectly hold 22,070,000 YPF shares, equivalent to a 5.6 percent stake, down from 8.2 percent in their last filing a year earlier. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)