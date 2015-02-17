(Adds details on pharmaceutical company stake)

MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and his family reduced their exposure to Argentine energy company YPF last year, selling just over 10 million shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The businessman, his family and their companies now directly and indirectly hold 22,070,000 YPF shares, equivalent to a 5.6 percent stake, down from 8.2 percent in their last filing a year earlier.

Slim and his family hold the YPF shares through their holding company Inmobiliaria Carso and their bank, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, the filing showed.

A separate filing showed that Slim and his family, through Inmobiliaria, last year purchased 1,335,202 shares for a stake of 6.6 percent in a U.S. pharmaceutical company called Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara, which focuses on muscle-wasting conditions and oncology, went public in October.

