* Mexico's Leon and Pachuca soccer teams may float
* Would be first-ever listing for Mexican sports teams
* Slim move is part of play for TV entry
By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Carlos Slim's new
professional soccer teams Leon and Pachuca are considering
listing on the stock exchange as the tycoon seeks to break TV
networks' stranglehold on sports broadcasting.
No other Mexican sports teams are publicly owned and the
move would give the two teams access to more resources to buy in
better players and invest in youth academies.
"It would be great that our fans could buy shares into their
own teams," Pachuca President Jesus Martinez told Reuters on
Thursday, although he added it may take some time before the
plan pans out.
Pachuca ranked 6th of 18 clubs in the national football
league in the last Mexican championship and Leon has just made
it back to the first division after a decade in the wilderness.
In Latin America, other soccer teams have tapped financial
markets. In Chile, three clubs trade publicly: Colo Colo,
Universidad de Chile and Universidad Catolica. According to
Reuters data, the three have a combined market value of close to
$200 million.
Sports fan Slim made his first foray into soccer ownership
last week as his mobile giant, America Movil ,
acquired a 30 percent stake in the two clubs in Mexico's first
division. The amount of the investment was not disclosed.
On Thursday, Slim's spokesman Arturo Elias Ayub said America
Movil also bought the transmission rights for the Leon team,
which he said had a good chance of becoming national champion
one day.
Elias Ayub was once president of the Pumas team, leading
them to win back-to-back national championships. The team
belongs to Mexico's National Autonomous University, from which
billionaire Slim graduated with an engineering degree.
INTO NEW TERRITORY
Slim's Leon and Pachuca stakes challenge the grip that top
broadcasters Televisa and TV Azteca
have held on the local soccer business for years.
Themselves owners of big money-making professional soccer
franchises, the broadcasters have been often accused by smaller
teams of setting the rules in terms of transmission rights and
advertising.
Slim, who has been fighting for years to get a television
license, caught the TV networks offside last year by
webstreaming free live coverage of the Pan American Games, which
the stations said was a breach of their broadcast rights.
Elias Ayub said the Leon matches will be aired with
FoxSports on cable networks across Latin America, Telemundo
network in the United States and via popular sports online site
Medio Tiempo and Slim's own online channel, Uno TV, in Mexico.
Slim dominates the market for mobile and fixed phones in
Mexico, but the government has kept him out of the country's
main television market.
In the meantime, he has kept busy by boosting the sports
programming of the online Uno TV. Slim is a big baseball fan --
his favorite team is the New York Yankees -- and also loves car
racing and boxing.