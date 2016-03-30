MEXICO CITY, March 30 Industrial power rates in Mexico will need to rise by as much as 20 percent to achieve significant future growth in solar electricity generation, the chief executive of panel manufacturer SunPower Corp said.

Government-set power rates have been cut in the past few years as Mexico transitions to cheaper natural gas as the main input, and a reform promises to add new sources of private generation with the development of a new wholesale electricity market.

"If you saw up to a 20 percent (increase in rates), that would make a huge difference," SunPower CEO Tom Werner said in an interview on Tuesday in Mexico City, where he met with the head of national electricity company CFE.

Solar companies have blamed low rates for power in Mexico for discouraging new solar projects.

Werner's visit came as Mexico completed its first long-term clean energy power auction to provide new supply to the CFE, with seven companies including SunPower winning rights to build 1,720 megawatts (MW) of new capacity.

As of 2014, Mexico's solar power capacity stood at just 64 MW, according to the International Energy Agency, though Mexican Energy Ministry figures put it even lower. In Germany, by contrast, capacity was estimated at about 40 gigawatts in 2015.

The auction is seen generating about 37 billion pesos ($2.15 billion) in investment for both solar and wind projects through 2018, according to the Energy Ministry.

Majority-owned by French oil major Total, SunPower has invested more than $100 million in Mexico, mostly in a solar panel manufacturing plant in the city of Mexicali on the U.S. border.

Werner said he expected to plow "tens of millions" in new investment into Mexico annually, describing it as one of the firm's top three growth markets behind China and India.

Over the near term, there was likely to be more growth in large-scale solar plants rather than so-called distributive generation from rooftop units, he added.

Research and development investment should attract suppliers "and then perhaps we become an export hub," Werner said.

SunPower's workforce in Mexicali of 1,600 employees could nearly double by next year, he said.

Werner also said that the 36 MW power plant SunPower is building to supply the nine airports operated by ASUR will be completed by the first half of 2017.

The deal with ASUR was Mexico's first power purchase agreement to feature solar energy.