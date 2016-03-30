By David Alire Garcia
| MEXICO CITY, March 30
MEXICO CITY, March 30 Industrial power rates in
Mexico will need to rise by as much as 20 percent to achieve
significant future growth in solar electricity generation, the
chief executive of panel manufacturer SunPower Corp
said.
Government-set power rates have been cut in the past few
years as Mexico transitions to cheaper natural gas as the main
input, and a reform promises to add new sources of private
generation with the development of a new wholesale electricity
market.
"If you saw up to a 20 percent (increase in rates), that
would make a huge difference," SunPower CEO Tom Werner said in
an interview on Tuesday in Mexico City, where he met with the
head of national electricity company CFE.
Solar companies have blamed low rates for power in Mexico
for discouraging new solar projects.
Werner's visit came as Mexico completed its first long-term
clean energy power auction to provide new supply to the CFE,
with seven companies including SunPower winning rights to build
1,720 megawatts (MW) of new capacity.
As of 2014, Mexico's solar power capacity stood at just 64
MW, according to the International Energy Agency, though Mexican
Energy Ministry figures put it even lower. In Germany, by
contrast, capacity was estimated at about 40 gigawatts in 2015.
The auction is seen generating about 37 billion pesos ($2.15
billion) in investment for both solar and wind projects through
2018, according to the Energy Ministry.
Majority-owned by French oil major Total, SunPower
has invested more than $100 million in Mexico, mostly in a solar
panel manufacturing plant in the city of Mexicali on the U.S.
border.
Werner said he expected to plow "tens of millions" in new
investment into Mexico annually, describing it as one of the
firm's top three growth markets behind China and India.
Over the near term, there was likely to be more growth in
large-scale solar plants rather than so-called distributive
generation from rooftop units, he added.
Research and development investment should attract suppliers
"and then perhaps we become an export hub," Werner said.
SunPower's workforce in Mexicali of 1,600 employees could
nearly double by next year, he said.
Werner also said that the 36 MW power plant SunPower is
building to supply the nine airports operated by ASUR
will be completed by the first half of 2017.
The deal with ASUR was Mexico's first power purchase
agreement to feature solar energy.
($1 = 17.2020 Mexican pesos)
(Editing by Dave Graham, G Crosse)