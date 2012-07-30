MEXICO CITY, July 30 Three assailants threw a Molotov cocktail at a supermarket belonging to Mexican retailer Soriana in the northern state of Nuevo Leon early on Monday, authorities said.

The attackers in a van threw the makeshift device at the entrance to the building on the outskirts of state capital Monterrey then drove off, a security spokesman for the Nuevo Leon state government said.

The motive was still unclear, he added.

The Molotov cocktail caused some damage to the building but no one was injured in the attack, which took place before 0700 local time (1200 GMT), the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Soriana, Mexico's no. 2 supermarket chain, was not immediately available to comment.

Nuevo Leon, which shares a border with Texas, has become one of the worst hit areas in drug-related violence since President Felipe Calderon took power in December 2006 and launched a military crackdown on drug cartels.

Fighting between the gangs and their clashes with security forces has killed more than 55,000 people since then.

Attacks against large businesses in Mexico have been rare, but isolated incidents have occurred.

Arson attacks against delivery trucks and warehouses belonging to Pepsico's Sabritas snacks brand in May were thought to be the first directly targeting a global company.

The media have also been intimidated by the gangs and the offices of Monterrey-based newspaper El Norte were attacked for the third time in less than a month on Sunday, the paper said.

Masked gunmen set fire to the building but nobody was seriously injured in the incident, which occurred in San Pedro Garza Garcia, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the city.