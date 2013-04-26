BRIEF-IRD says Q1 loss per share $0.01
"Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year"
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's No. 2 retailer, Organizacion Soriana, on Friday said its first-quarter profit increased almost 5 percent.
Soriana reported a profit of 1.016 billion pesos ($82 million), compared to 969 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.