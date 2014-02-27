BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's No. 2 supermarket chain, Organizacion Soriana, on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit nearly halved from the year-earlier period.
The company reported a profit of 565 million pesos ($43 million) compared to 1.05 billion pesos in the October-December period a year earlier.
