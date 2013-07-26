MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican retailer Soriana
on Friday said its second-quarter profit fell
nearly 2 percent, hurt by higher costs that more than offset a
slight increase in sales.
The supermarket chain, Mexico's second-largest behind
Wal-Mart de Mexico, said customers were spending
cautiously in the quarter as the nation's economy slowed.
Soriana reported a quarterly profit of 736 million pesos
($58.8 million), down 1.6 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue rose to 25.6 billion pesos from 25.5 billion pesos.
Soriana shares were down 2.2 percent at 43.60 pesos in
morning trading.