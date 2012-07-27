* Q2 profit 754.8 mln pesos vs 742.3 mln pesos year ago
* Revenue up 12 percent at 25.5 bln pesos
* Shares up 1.6 percent
MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexico's No. 2 retailer
Soriana said on Friday that its second-quarter
profit rose just 1.7 percent in spite of a jump in sales, as the
weaker Mexican peso ramped up financing costs.
The company reported a quarterly profit of 754.8 million
pesos ($56.6 million), compared with 742.3 million pesos a year
earlier.
Soriana, which competes with Mexico's largest retailer
Wal-Mart de Mexico, said revenue had risen 12 percent to 25.5
billion pesos. The company said sales at stores open at least a
year had increased 6.7 percent, marking its best performance in
16 quarters.
Offsetting the higher revenue, financing costs rose 30
percent to 222 million pesos from 171 million pesos, the company
said.
Soriana shares were up 1.6 percent at 41.40 pesos in local
market trading.
Walmex is under investigation by U.S. and
Mexican authorities over allegations that it bribed local
officials to expand more rapidly. The company said earlier this
week that its second-quarter profit had risen 9 percent.