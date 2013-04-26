BRIEF-IRD says Q1 loss per share $0.01
April 26 Mexico's No. 2 retailer, Organizacion Soriana, said on Friday its first-quarter profit increased almost 5 percent, boosted by higher sales.
Soriana reported a profit of 1.016 billion pesos ($82 million), compared to 969 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue rose 5.1 percent to 25.34 billion pesos.
The company said it opened four stores in the quarter, in line with its 2013 growth plan.
Competitor Wal-Mart de Mexico on Tuesday reported a similar rise in profit on higher sales.
Soriana shares were flat in early trading at 49.45 pesos.
