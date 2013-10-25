MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican retailer Soriana on Friday reported a slightly higher third-quarter profit in spite of lower sales, as it managed costs.

The supermarket chain said profit in the July-September period rose 1.3 percent to 799 million pesos ($60.7 million) compared to 789 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Sales slipped 1.6 percent to 25.404 billion pesos, but a 2.6 percent slide in sales costs compared to the same period last year helped the retailer report higher operating income.

The retailer said same-store sales fell 4.1 percent during the three-month period compared to the same period last year and it noted that its stores that target lower-income Mexicans had seen the sharpest drop in sales.

Mexico's economy contracted for the first time in four years in the second quarter, hurt by sluggish consumption as well as lower government spending and weak demand for exports.