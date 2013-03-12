UPDATE 1-Greece's Alpha Bank Q1 profit grows as bad debt charges decline
* Loan impairment charges fall 19 pct q/q (Adds CEO comment, details, background)
NEW YORK, March 12 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday revised upward its sovereign foreign currency credit outlook on Mexico to positive from stable.
The current rating is BBB.
* Loan impairment charges fall 19 pct q/q (Adds CEO comment, details, background)
AMSTERDAM, May 31 Dutch bank ING Groep plans to move dozens of jobs, including corporate bond and commodities traders, from Amsterdam to London, the leading Dutch business newspaper reported on Wednesday.