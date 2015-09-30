(Corrects second paragraph to show import duty would increase
by 15 percent, not a new duty of 15 percent)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Mexico on Tuesday announced
new levies for six months to protect its steel industry from a
flood of low-priced imports from countries including China.
A 15-percent increase in the duties would apply to five
types of products including cold-rolled steel, hot-rolled
steel, wire rod, steel sheet and plate from countries that do
not have free trade agreements with Mexico, the economy ministry
said.
China does not have such an agreement with Mexico.
Mexico said earlier this month it would investigate whether
China was dumping steel wire rod into the country following a
request from three firms which complained cheap imports were
hurting the local industry.
The three companies were ArcelorMittal Las Truchas
, Deacero, and Ternium Mexico.
Mexican steelmakers have fretted about the encroachment of
steel products from countries ranging from China to Russia that
may sell below their cost of production to capture more market
share. The rapid rise in imports has left Mexico's own steel
industry with less than 50 percent of the local market,
according to Canacero, the steel business chamber.
"We are continuing to work with the Mexican government to
avoid having our value chains captured by Chinese industry,"
Guillermo Vogel, the president of the chamber, said in remarks
at a conference.
In recent months, Mexico has taken several steps to protect
the industry, including new import duties, anti-dumping quotas,
and enhancing customs controls to enforce the quotas.
