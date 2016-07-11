MONTERREY, July 11 Mexico extended a tariff on imports of steel carbon pipes from the United States on Monday and announced a separate tax on ferromanganese from South Korea, in moves to protect local production.

A resolution, published in the official gazette by the Economy Ministry, extended a tax of 6.77 percent on pipe imports manufactured by Berg Europipe Holding Corporation and a tax of 4.04 percent for imports made by Berg Steel Pipe Corporation.

It also extended a separate tax of 25.43 percent for imports from all other U.S. steel companies.

The tariffs, which apply to steel pipes with straight longitudinal seams, will be extended until May 2020.

Separately, the Economy Ministry announced a provisional tax of 35.64 percent on imports of ferromanganese, a steel deoxidizer, coming from South Korea, amid an investigation into price discrimination.

The Mexican government will also enforce tariffs on Chinese imports of cold-rolled steel sheets with boron greater than or equal to 0.0008 percent. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Writing by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Tom Brown)