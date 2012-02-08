MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico, or AHMSA, and South Korea's Pohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO) are evaluating a joint mining venture to provide Mexican iron ore to the Korean steelmaker, AHMSA said on Wednesday.

Over the next six months the two companies will work out the details of the joint venture, Mexico's top steel company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

"Additionally, both companies will evaluate a possible collaboration in rolled steel for the auto industry," AHMSA said of the deal with POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker.

AHMSA, which currently has capacity to produce 3.8 million tonnes of liquid steel per year, is expanding its Fenix project and will reach 5.5 million tonnes of capacity by the end of this year, the company said. (Reporting by Veronica Sparrowe)