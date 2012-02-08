MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexican steelmaker
Altos Hornos de Mexico, or AHMSA, and South Korea's Pohang Iron
and Steel Company (POSCO) are evaluating a joint mining venture
to provide Mexican iron ore to the Korean steelmaker, AHMSA said
on Wednesday.
Over the next six months the two companies will work out the
details of the joint venture, Mexico's top steel company said in
a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
"Additionally, both companies will evaluate a possible
collaboration in rolled steel for the auto industry," AHMSA said
of the deal with POSCO, the world's third-biggest
steelmaker.
AHMSA, which currently has capacity to produce 3.8 million
tonnes of liquid steel per year, is expanding its Fenix project
and will reach 5.5 million tonnes of capacity by the end of this
year, the company said.
(Reporting by Veronica Sparrowe)