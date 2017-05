MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexico's blue chip stock index fell more than 3 percent at the market open on Wednesday after Donald Trump clinched a surprise victory in the U.S. election.

By 8.38am central time (1438 GMT), the IPC was down 3.3 percent at 48,471 points, with shares in conglomerate Alfa's auto parts unit Nemak down more than 40 percent, and share in airline Volaris down 25 percent. (Reporting by Christine Murray)