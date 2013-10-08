BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Mexican stocks fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with investors still spooked by continued political wrangling over the U.S. debt ceiling and the government shutdown.
The IPC stock index was down 1.01 percent at 40,038.74 points in early trading.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July