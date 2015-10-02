BRIEF-Xencor's lead drug candidate receives orphan drug designation from FDA
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 Mexico's benchmark stock index fell after the market opened, after U.S. employment data disappointed market expectations.
The IPC index was down 0.94 percent at 0847 (1347 GMT), having recovered slightly after earlier falling more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as sales continued to tumble and as higher inventory weighed on margins, and the company's shares dropped 9 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.