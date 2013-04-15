UPDATE 3-Apple considers bidding for big stake in Toshiba chip business - report
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)
MEXICO CITY, April 15 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent on Monday, pulled down by weak economic data from China and the United States.
The IPC index was down 1.1 percent at 43,516.09 points in early trading.
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)
April 14 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Friday agreed to buy Alere Inc for about $4.48 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over its plan to buy the diagnostic-testing company.