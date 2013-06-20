BRIEF -Ford to invest more than 1.3 bln yuan in Nanjing research centre

* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)