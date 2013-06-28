BRIEF-WhiteWave reaches agreement with antitrust division of U.S. DOJ in relation to its merger with Danone
* WhiteWave announces major milestone towards completion of merger with Danone
MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index rose 2 percent on Friday, on track for a fourth consecutive session of gains as investors adjusted their portfolios as both the month and quarter draw to a close.
The index climbed to 40,493.03 in early afternoon trading, up 2.12 percent.
* WhiteWave announces major milestone towards completion of merger with Danone
* Callidus Capital reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)