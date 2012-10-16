MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Hurricane Paul picked up
speed as it churned toward a sparsely populated area of Mexico's
Baja peninsula, where it was expected to make landfall by
Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Paul, a Category 2 hurricane, was about 130 miles (210
kilometres) south of Cabo San Lazaro and was moving
north-northeast at 21 miles per hour (33 km per hour) with
maximum wind speeds of 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour), the
center said on Tuesday.
"Little change in strength is expected prior to landfall,"
the center said, warning the storm would cause dangerous coastal
waves and possible of flash floods.
The Mexican government has issued a hurricane warning from
Santa Fe northward to Punta Abreojos on the country's western
Baja peninsula, the center said. The storm is not expected to
hit the tourist resorts of Los Cabos.
Mexico has no important oil installations along the Pacific
coast.
(Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Vicki Allen)