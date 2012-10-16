(Adds ports status along Mexico's Pacific coast, updates
MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Hurricane Paul was weakening
rapidly as it neared a sparsely populated area of Mexico's Baja
peninsula, while Hurricane Rafael was expected to pass Bermuda
in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on
Tuesday.
Paul, a Category 1 hurricane, churned about 10 miles (15 km)
south of Cabo San Lazaro and was expected to make landfall by
Tuesday afternoon, the center said in a public advisory.
The storm was moving north at 15 miles per hour (24 kph)
with maximum wind speeds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the
center said.
"It is raining very hard, there is a lot of wind. It is not
the time to go out," said Margarito Medina, a civil protection
official in Comondu, the county where local officials expected
the hurricane to make landfall.
Medina said shelters for 4,000 people had been readied in
the area, frequented by fishermen and tourists.
The Mexican navy said on Tuesday it had received no requests
for help during visits by navy personnel to Cabo San Lucas.
The U.S. center said Paul could cause dangerous coastal
waves and possible flash floods.
The Mexican government has maintained a hurricane warning
from Santa Fe northward to Punta Abreojos on the country's
western Baja peninsula and extended the warning to the eastern
coast of Baja from San Evaristo to Mulege, the center said.
The storm is not expected to hit the tourist resort of Los
Cabos on the southern tip of the peninsula.
Mexico has no important oil installations along its Pacific
coast.
Mexico's Communications and Transportation Ministry said
that among the country's major 18 Pacific ports, the only
closure was at the port of San Carlos, where a small federal
electricity commission installation is located.
The remainder of the Pacific ports, including industrial hub
Manzanillo, remained open as of 4 p.m. Tuesday local time.
Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, four smaller ports were closed
on both sides of Comondu, where locals fish shrimp, tuna and
sardines, added Medina.
Mexico's Baja California state is home to 637,000 residents,
according to the country's 2010 census.
In the Atlantic, Hurricane Rafael, a Category 1 hurricane,
churned toward Bermuda on Tuesday, but was expected to pass east
of the British territory and continue moving over open seas.
Rafael was centered 130 miles (210 km) south of Bermuda and
moving north-northeast at 26 mph (43 kph). It had top sustained
winds of 85 mph (140 mph).
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda, which was
expected to see heavy winds, the center added.
Authorities canceled several international flights as Rafael
approached. The Bermuda Weather Service said the storm's center
would move approximately 120 miles (193 km) east of Bermuda
later on Tuesday.
