(Adds details from latest advisories)
MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Tropical Storm Paul weakened
rapidly as it skirted a sparsely populated area of Mexico's Baja
Peninsula, while Hurricane Rafael was moving past Bermuda in the
Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
Paul, formerly a Category 1 hurricane, churned about 85
miles (140 km) west-southwest of Loreto and was expected to keep
moving along the peninsula's c o ast through Wednesday, the
center said in a public advisory.
The storm was moving north at 12 miles per hour (19 kph),
with maximum wind speeds of 60 mph (95 kph), and was expected to
weaken below tropical storm strength on Wednesday, the center
added.
Mexico has no important oil installations along its Pacific
coast.
The Mexican navy said on Tuesday it had received no requests
for help during visits by navy personnel to Cabo San Lucas.
The U.S. center said Paul could cause dangerous coastal
waves and possible flash floods.
A tropical storm warning was in effect from Santa Fe north
to El Pocito on the country's western Baja Peninsula as well as
on the eastern coast of Baja from San Evaristo to Bahia San Juan
Bautista, the center said.
The storm did not hit the tourist resort of Los Cabos on the
southern tip of the peninsula.
Mexico's Communications and Transportation Ministry said
that among the country's major 18 Pacific ports, the only
closure was at the port of San Carlos, where a small federal
electricity commission installation is located.
The remainder of the Pacific ports, including industrial hub
Manzanillo, remained open as of 4 p.m. Tuesday local time.
On Tuesday afternoon four smaller ports were closed on both
sides of Comondu, where locals fish for shrimp, tuna and
sardines.
Mexico's Baja California state has 637,000 residents,
according to the country's 2010 census.
In the Atlantic, Hurricane Rafael, a Category 1 hurricane,
churned toward Bermuda on Tuesday, but was beginning to move
away from the British island territory and out into open sea on
Tuesday night.
Rafael was centered 135 miles (215 km) east of Bermuda and
moving north-northeast at 29 mph (46 kph). It had top sustained
winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
The Bermuda Weather Service discontinued its tropical storm
warning for the island.
(Reporting By Lizbeth Diaz, Michael O'Boyle and David Alire
Garcia in Mexico City and Kevin Gray in Miami; Editing by Peter
Cooney)