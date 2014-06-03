MEXICO CITY, June 2 A tropical depression was
headed for the Pacific coast of Mexico on Monday, close to where
national oil company Pemex has its largest refinery.
The tropical depression is forecast to become a tropical
storm by Tuesday, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Centre
(NHC) said.
The weather system was about 210 miles (340 km)
south-southeast of Salina Cruz, where Pemex has its
largest refinery which can process up to 330,000 barrels of
crude per day. It was traveling north-northwest at 3 miles per
hour (6 km per hour) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55
kph), the NHC said.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)