MEXICO CITY, June 2 A tropical depression was headed for the Pacific coast of Mexico on Monday, close to where national oil company Pemex has its largest refinery.

The tropical depression is forecast to become a tropical storm by Tuesday, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

The weather system was about 210 miles (340 km) south-southeast of Salina Cruz, where Pemex has its largest refinery which can process up to 330,000 barrels of crude per day. It was traveling north-northwest at 3 miles per hour (6 km per hour) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the NHC said. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)