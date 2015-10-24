* Storm causes flooding, fallen trees
* No fatalities reported
* Major resorts, port are spared worst of the storm
* Little known about area where storm hit
(Updates with fresh quotes, details on damage)
By Lizbeth Diaz and David Alire Garcia
CHAMELA, Mexico, Oct 24 Hurricane Patricia
caused less damage than feared on Mexico's Pacific coast on
Saturday, but hammered an isolated part of the shoreline dotted
with luxury villas and fishing villages, where the storm and its
165 mph (266 kph) winds landed.
Thousands of residents and tourists fled the advance of the
storm, one of the strongest in recorded history, seeking refuge
in hastily arranged shelters.
There were no early reports of deaths and it appeared major
damage was averted as Patricia missed tourist centers like
Puerto Vallarta and the major cargo port of Manzanillo.
However, the storm carved through small rural villages,
ripping corrugated metal roofing off modest brick homes and
uprooting trees, with the forceful winds sucking the leaves off
them.
"I've lost everything, I don't even have anywhere to sleep,"
said Roberto Gonzalez, a farmer, as he salvaged belongings from
mangled debris of trash, toys and branches strewn across his
hamlet of Chamela near the coast of Jalisco state, which took a
direct hit.
His mattress was tossed about 20 feet (6 meters) away from
his house. A hole gaped where his roof used to sit. Power lines
were knocked down in some of the worst damage electricity board
repairmen had ever seen.
Around three-quarters of some 50 modest homes in Chamela
were wrecked. Residents had been evacuated to a shelter.
Phone lines remain down where the storm hit in the nearby
settlement of Cuixmala, the site of one of Mexico's most
exclusive getaways located between Manzanillo and Puerto
Vallarta. It was unclear how bad the situation was there.
Flooding streets and battering buildings, Patricia hit land
as a Category 5 hurricane on Friday evening before grinding
inland. It moved quickly but lost power in the mountains that
rise up along the Pacific coast and was downgraded to a tropical
depression on Saturday as it headed through central Mexico.
Experts said the storm's speed meant it did not saturate the
ground and trigger the major flooding feared. It was then broken
up by high mountains, limiting the damage.
"The most important thing is that you are safe, that the
menacing force of this hurricane could be faced and overcome and
most importantly that you followed the recommendations of
emergency services," President Enrique Pena Nieto said during a
visit to Colima, which escaped the worst of the storm.
In Puerto Vallarta, where 15,000 tourists had been hastily
evacuated on Friday night, hotel workers began sweeping up the
debris and removing boards from windows as the sun peeked out of
the clouds. The airport reopened to start ferrying tourists back
home and buses crowded the streets.
Away from the more populated areas, residents described
awaking to a scene of chaos after a terrifying night.
"We were sobbing, I thought everything was going to collapse
around us," said Jose Angel Perez, 58, who sells coconuts in the
municipality of Casimiro Castillo in Jalisco state, which lay in
the storm's path. Whipping winds blew part of his roof away.
In its march north, Patricia was likely to make matters
worse in Texas, which saw heavy rains overnight from a separate
storm system that caused flooding powerful enough to knock over
a freight train. Officials said moisture from Patricia would
increase the intensity of rains swamping parts of the state by
Sunday.
In Puerto Vallarta, most of the evacuated tourists had been
able to return to their hotels on Friday night, officials said.
Patricia's edges brushed Manzanillo port, a main transit
point for Mexico's car and mining exports. But there was no
major damage and operations were set to resume on Saturday
afternoon.
MEGA-STORM
At one point generating sustained winds of up to 200 mph
(322 kph), Patricia was the strongest hurricane ever recorded in
the Western Hemisphere. Even though it lost some power before
coming ashore, it was still a Category 5 storm, the strongest on
the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. Such storms are relatively
rare and are capable of causing devastating destruction.
Patricia's ferocious core was relatively small, with
hurricane force winds extending 35 miles (55 km) from the
center, the U.S National Hurricane Center said. This meant
Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo were spared the worst.
The hurricane's center hit land on Friday evening near the
area of Cuixmala, the NHC said.
Founded by Anglo-French financier Sir James Goldsmith, the
resort at Cuixmala has played host over the years to a colorful
assortment of world leaders, musicians and eccentric
billionaires.
Maria Pavon, a Cuixmala reservations booker based in the
inland city of Colima, said there were no guests staying when
the storm hit as they had all been evacuated. But there was no
word yet on the state of the resort. She and colleagues had been
unable to make contact as phone lines were down, Pavon said.
The area around Cuixmala is sparsely populated, but there
are small towns, and it was not clear yet how much damage they
had suffered.
Once inland, Patricia rapidly lost power. By Saturday
afternoon, it had degenerated from a tropical depression into a
remnant low with maximum winds down to about 30 mph (48 kph),
the Miami-based Hurricane Center said.
Patricia was located about 45 miles (72 km) southwest of the
city of Monterrey, heading northeast at 22 mph (35 kph), the
center said.
It could, however, pose a flood threat, the NHC said.
Patricia became a tropical storm on Thursday and
strengthened with stunning speed as it closed in on the Mexican
coast. Meteorological authorities compared it to Typhoon Haiyan,
which killed over 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.
The strongest storm on record was Cyclone Tip which hit
Japan in 1979.
(Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia in Puerto Vallarta,
Christine Murray, Dave Graham and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein in
Mexico City and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Writing by
Gabriel Stargardter and Simon Gardner; Editing by Mary Milliken,
Cynthia Osterman and Marguerita Choy)