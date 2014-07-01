(Updates speeds, direction of storms)
MEXICO CITY, June 30 Tropical storm Elida moved
slowly to the northwest off Mexico's Pacific coast, causing
strong winds and heavy rain across the country's western and
central states, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on
Monday.
Elida was about 110 miles (180 km) south of the major port
of Manzanillo, the NHC said, with maximum winds of 50 miles per
hour (85 kmh). The storm was moving northwest at 2 mph (4 kmh),
the NHC added.
Mexican authorities said Elida would bring torrential rains
to the western states of Michoacan, Jalisco, Colima, and heavy
downpours to Nayarit, Hidalgo, Oaxaca and Guerrero.
NHC said the storm could cause rainfall of up to 8 inches in
some areas and life-threatening surf and rip currents.
But the storm was expected to remain offshore, slowing to a
near-halt on Tuesday before meandering off Mexico's southwestern
coast on Wednesday.
A tropical storm advisory was in effect for the coastline
between Michoacan port Lazaro Cardenas and Cabo Corrientes in
Jalisco state.
Tropical storm Douglas was 465 miles (750 km) southwest of
the southern tip of Baja California Sur state, heading northwest
at 8 miles per hour (13 kmh), the NHC said.
With maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kmh)
Douglas was expected to weaken into a tropical depression in the
next couple of days.
Mexico was battered last year by dual storms Ingrid and
Manuel, whose unprecedented rains killed over 150 people.
(Reporting by Noe Torres, Gabriel Stargardter, Adriana Barrera
and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler and Miral Fahmy)