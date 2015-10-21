(Adds location of storm, updates speed)
MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Tropical storm Patricia
strengthened off Mexico's Pacific coast on Wednesday, as it
churns toward two major cargo ports and is projected to hit the
coast by Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on
Wednesday.
Shipping hubs Manzanillo and Lazaro Cardenas are both within
a hurricane watch area set by the NHC, and the storm is forecast
to become a hurricane by Thursday night.
None of Mexican state oil giant Pemex's major
installations lie in the projected path of the storm.
Patricia is located about 265 miles (426 km) south of the
beach resort of Acapulco.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of about 60 miles per
hour (97 km/hr), which are expected to strengthen over the next
couple days, and is moving toward the west at 16 mph (26 km/h).
The NHC said a turn to the west-northwest is expected by
Wednesday night.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Chris Reese,
Bernard Orr)