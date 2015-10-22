MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Hurricane Patricia was
gaining strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday and was
expected to land as "an extremely dangerous major" storm near a
major shipping port and the tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta,
the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm, which became a hurricane overnight, had maximum
sustained winds of about 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour) as
it moved toward the west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph).
Patricia was currently located about 285 miles (460 km)
south of the port of Manzanillo, where a hurricane warning had
been issued. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Puerto
Vallarta.
The storm was expected to hit the hurricane warning area by
Friday afternoon or evening, the Miami-based hurricane center
said.
None of Mexican state oil giant Pemex's major
installations lie in the projected path of the storm.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Frances Kerry)