(Updates with storm weakening)
By David Alire Garcia
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico Oct 24 One of the
strongest ever hurricanes lashed western Mexico with rain and
winds of up to 165 mph (266 km/h), causing chaos in coastal
towns and resorts but less damage than feared before weakening
on Saturday as it moved inland.
Mowing down trees, flooding streets and battering buildings,
Hurricane Patricia plowed into Mexico as a Category 5 storm on
Friday before grinding inland, where it began to lose power in
the mountains that rise up along the Pacific coast.
Around 15,000 tourists were hurriedly evacuated from the
beach resort of Puerto Vallarta as people scrambled to get away
from the advancing hurricane, whose massive swirl over Mexico
could be seen clearly from space.
"It sparked chaos here, it ruined a lot of things, took down
the roof, lots of trees. Things are in a bad state where we
work," said Domingo Hernandez, a hotel worker in the resort of
Barra de Navidad near to the major port of Manzanillo.
Thousands of residents and tourists ended up in improvised
shelters but there were no early reports of fatalities and many
felt they had escaped lightly.
At one point generating sustained winds of 200 miles per
hour (322 km per hour), Patricia was the strongest hurricane
ever recorded in the Western Hemisphere.
It then lost much of its power as it landed on Mexican soil
northwest of Manzanillo. By early on Saturday it had been
downgraded to a Category 2 storm with winds decreasing to about
75 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
In a brief televised address on Friday, President Enrique
Pena Nieto urged Mexicans to take precautions, warning that the
storm which weather forecasters had said could cause
catastrophic damage still posed a serious risk.
"The initial reports confirm that damage has been less than
would be expected of a hurricane of this magnitude," Pena Nieto
said. "But we cannot lower our guard yet."
The government cautioned that ash and other material from
the volcano of Colima, some 130 miles (210 km) from Puerto
Vallarta, could combine with heavy rainfall to trigger liquid
cement-style mudflows that could smother villages.
The Mexican Red Cross said it had dispatched relief teams
and trucks packed with humanitarian supplies ahead of the
hurricane's landfall.
Patricia became a tropical storm in the Pacific on Thursday,
strengthened rapidly as it closed in on the coast.
Meteorological authorities compared it to Typhoon Haiyan, which
killed over 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.
Destructive weather fronts have hit both the Pacific and
Gulf coasts of Mexico over the years.
Thousands of tourists in the resorts of the Baja California
Peninsula were stranded by tropical storm Odile in September
2014, while the convergence of two storms a year earlier
triggered flash floods that killed dozens of people.
Patricia flooded parts of Puerto Vallarta, though the resort
escaped the worst of the storm and dozens of tourists were able
to leave shelters and return to their hotels on Friday night.
"I don't think there's going to be a big problem with the
water," said Dario Pomina, 43, manager of the Posadas de Roger
hotel in the city center. "Things are more or less okay."
Looking down on Patricia around 249 miles (401 km) above
Earth on the International Space Station, U.S. astronaut Scott
Kelly on Friday tweeted: "Stay safe below, Mexico."
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Patricia could
dissipate by Saturday night. At around 4 a.m. local time the
storm was about 50 miles southwest of the city of Zacatecas and
moving north-northeast at 21 mph.
The strongest storm on record was Cyclone Tip which hit
Japan in 1979.
(With reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; writing by Dave
Graham; editing by Kieran Murray and Jason Neely)