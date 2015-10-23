(Adds quotes from U.S. Embassy, Pena Nieto, Scott Kelly)
By David Alire Garcia
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico Oct 23 Mexico scrambled
to evacuate thousands of people on Friday as one of the
strongest hurricanes ever recorded bore down from the Pacific
Ocean, threatening to wreak catastrophic damage and spreading
fear along the country's west coast.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Patricia
was the strongest storm ever recorded in the Western Hemisphere,
and the World Meteorological Organization compared it to 2013's
Typhoon Haiyan, which killed thousands in the Philippines.
Blowing winds of 200 mph (322 km/h), the Category 5 storm
had the Pacific states of western Mexico on high alert,
including Jalisco, home to the popular resort of Puerto Vallarta
as well as Guadalajara, the second-biggest city in the country.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said Patricia would
probably hit the coast between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (2100 GMT-2300
GMT), most likely near the village of Punta Perula between
Puerto Vallarta and the major cargo port of Manzanillo.
"This hurricane is an enormous worry," said Patricio Flores,
a trade union official from Jalisco. "We know they can demolish
anything you put in their path."
Pena Nieto said it was hard to predict what would be done by
the massive storm, which could be seen from outer space.
"But one thing we're certain of is that we're facing a
hurricane of a scale we've never ever seen," he said in a local
radio interview shortly before U.S. President Barack Obama said
the United States was standing by ready to help Mexico.
Both Mexican and U.S. officials said the unprecedented
hurricane could wreak catastrophic damage.
Roberto Ramirez, head of Mexico's federal water agency, said
Patricia was so strong it could possibly cross the country and
head over the Gulf of Mexico to the United States.
Writing from 249 miles (401 km) above earth aboard the
International Space Station, U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted
an imposing image of the giant storm, blanketing a significant
portion of the globe in white cloud, along with the message:
"Stay safe below, Mexico."
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico said Patricia was seen as one of
the most powerful and dangerous hurricanes in recorded history.
"If you are in the hurricane warning area, make preparations
immediately to protect life and property," it said.
Still, the NHC said the storm should weaken once it slams
into Mexico's mountainous terrain.
HUNKERING DOWN
On the shores of Puerto Vallarta, the heart of a string of
resorts that range from low-end mega hotels to exclusive villas
attracting tech billionaires and pop stars, loudspeakers blared
orders to evacuate hotels as light rain fell and a breeze
ruffled palm trees. The streets emptied as police sirens wailed.
Federal water official Ramirez said 15,000 domestic and
foreign tourists had been evacuated from Puerto Vallarta.
The government warned that ash and other material from the
volcano of Colima, about 130 miles (210 km) from Puerto
Vallarta, could combine with massive rainfall to trigger "liquid
cement"-style mudflows that could envelop nearby villages.
In Punta Perula, expected to be the first place to feel the
impact of the storm, local hotel worker Fernando said he and
other staff had hunkered down in one of the rooms in the Hotel
Estancia Dolphins, locking the door and shutting off lights.
In near darkness, they waited for the storm to arrive.
"The truth is, I'm very, very nervous," he said. "This is
going to get very ugly, and I'm sad I'm not with my family."
Still, some visitors to Puerto Vallarta chose to adopt a
more philosophical outlook.
"It's natural to be worried, and then you breathe and it's
gone," said Carolyn Songin, 52, a California resident visiting
her friend Judith Roth, who owns a nearby yoga retreat.
Roth, a 66-year-old California native, said she would ride
out the storm at Songin's "bunker-like" apartment. "We're set
up, we have our food and water, and we're just going to be in
meditation and sending prayers for the area," Roth said.
By Friday afternoon, the Miami-based NHC said Patricia was
located about 85 miles (137 km) southwest of Manzanillo, with
maximum sustained winds of 200 miles per hour (321 kmh) as it
moved north at 12 mph (19 kph).
Puerto Vallarta's airport and port were closed on Friday,
while Manzanillo port was also shut. State oil company Pemex
said service stations would stop selling gasoline in the
hurricane-watch area.
Local schools were closed and some business owners were busy
boarding and taping up windows. The Federal Electricity
Commission (CFE) said it was carrying out electricity shutdowns
in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit.
Long lines of traffic stretched out of Puerto Vallarta en
route to Guadalajara, around a 5-hour drive inland to escape the
storm, which the WMO said grew at an "incredible rate" in the
past 12 hours.
"The winds are enough to get a plane in the air and keep it
flying," WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a U.N. briefing in
Geneva, likening Patricia to Typhoon Haiyan.
Haiyan killed over 6,300 people and wiped out or damaged
nearly everything in its path as it swept ashore on Nov. 8,
2013, destroying around 90 percent of the city of Tacloban.
The strongest storm ever recorded was Cyclone Tip which hit
Japan in 1979.
None of Pemex's major installations lie in the storm's
projected path, but the company said it was taking measures to
protect operations in Manzanillo and the port of Lazaro
Cardenas.
