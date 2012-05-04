(Updates with details about quota)

MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexico published in its official gazette on Friday a 250,000-tonne sugar import quota for 2012 after a severe drought damaged some crops.

Under a trade deal, 10 percent of the quota is assigned to Nicaragua and the rest will come from the international market.

The economy ministry said earlier in the year it was considering the quota, but industry sources said the entire amount may not need to be imported.

The national sugar committee lowered its estimate for the 2011/12 growing season, which began in November, to 5.04 million tonnes this month with the harvest hit by Mexico's worst drought on record.

Last season, the country produced 5.18 million tonnes of sugar and opened import quotas for 350,000 tonnes.

Mexico's cane growers and millers still expect to export around 1 million tonnes of sugar to the United States this year. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)